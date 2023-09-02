Local Saturday Scores 9/2

FOOTBALL:

OHIO STATE 23

INDIANA 3

MUSKINGUM 31

FERRUM 20

BOYS SOCCER:

TRI-VALLEY 5

STEUBENVILLE 1

Scotties get a road win to improve to 4-1 on the year.

JOHN GLENN 2

ZANESVILLE 0

Muskies are now 5-2 on the year. Blue Devils two game win streak is snapped.

LIBERTY UNION 6

WEST MUSKINGUM 0

Tornadoes drop down to .500 at 3-3-1.

RIVER VIEW 4

MAYSVILLE 1

Panthers lose their second game of the season and fall to 6-2.

GIRLS SOCCER:

MAYSVILLE 2

RIDGEWOOD 2

Lady Panthers first draw of the season. They haven’t lost in three games.

WARREN 12

NEW LEXINGTON 0

CARROLTON 1

COSHOCTON 1

VOLLEYBALL:

JOHN GLENN 3

CLAYMONT 2

Lauren Blair had 49 assists, 4 kills, and 17 digs in the win for the Muskies.

BERLIN 3

NEW LEXINGTON 1

NEW COMERSTOWN 3

CROOKSVILLE 2

COSHOCTON 3

CAMBRIDGE 0