Local Saturday Scores 9/2

Dylan Kerns,
Capture

FOOTBALL:

OHIO STATE 23
INDIANA 3

MUSKINGUM 31
FERRUM 20

 

BOYS SOCCER:

TRI-VALLEY 5
STEUBENVILLE 1

Scotties get a road win to improve to 4-1 on the year.

JOHN GLENN 2
ZANESVILLE 0

Muskies are now 5-2 on the year. Blue Devils two game win streak is snapped.

LIBERTY UNION 6
WEST MUSKINGUM 0

Tornadoes drop down to .500 at 3-3-1.

RIVER VIEW 4
MAYSVILLE 1

Panthers lose their second game of the season and fall to 6-2.

 

GIRLS SOCCER:

MAYSVILLE 2
RIDGEWOOD 2

Lady Panthers first draw of the season. They haven’t lost in three games.

WARREN 12
NEW LEXINGTON 0

CARROLTON 1
COSHOCTON 1

 

VOLLEYBALL:

JOHN GLENN 3
CLAYMONT 2

Lauren Blair had 49 assists, 4 kills, and 17 digs in the win for the Muskies.

BERLIN 3
NEW LEXINGTON 1

NEW COMERSTOWN 3
CROOKSVILLE 2

COSHOCTON 3
CAMBRIDGE 0

