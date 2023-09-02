Local Saturday Scores 9/2
FOOTBALL:
OHIO STATE 23
INDIANA 3
MUSKINGUM 31
FERRUM 20
BOYS SOCCER:
TRI-VALLEY 5
STEUBENVILLE 1
Scotties get a road win to improve to 4-1 on the year.
JOHN GLENN 2
ZANESVILLE 0
Muskies are now 5-2 on the year. Blue Devils two game win streak is snapped.
LIBERTY UNION 6
WEST MUSKINGUM 0
Tornadoes drop down to .500 at 3-3-1.
RIVER VIEW 4
MAYSVILLE 1
Panthers lose their second game of the season and fall to 6-2.
GIRLS SOCCER:
MAYSVILLE 2
RIDGEWOOD 2
Lady Panthers first draw of the season. They haven’t lost in three games.
WARREN 12
NEW LEXINGTON 0
CARROLTON 1
COSHOCTON 1
VOLLEYBALL:
JOHN GLENN 3
CLAYMONT 2
Lauren Blair had 49 assists, 4 kills, and 17 digs in the win for the Muskies.
BERLIN 3
NEW LEXINGTON 1
NEW COMERSTOWN 3
CROOKSVILLE 2
COSHOCTON 3
CAMBRIDGE 0