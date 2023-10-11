Local Scores 10/10

DISTRICT GOLF:

John Glenn finishes 7th in the OHSAA District Tournament. Their season comes to a close with a 317 score.

1. Noah Dever 40 36 76

2. Owen Van Fossen 37 45 82

3. CJ Dolan 40 39 79

4. Braden Rice 39 41 80

5. Hayden Gensor 42 47 89

BOYS SOCCER: TRI-VALLEY 5

COSHOCTON 1 SHERIDAN 2

PHILO 0

GIRLS SOCCER:

ZANESVILLE 3

MOUNT VERNON 2

Ayanna Stewart, Rylee McCuen, and Skylynn Cooke scored the goals for Zanesville.

JOHN GLENN 0

ATHENS 0

VOLLEYBALL:

NEW LEXINGTON 3

TRI-VALLEY 1

SHERIDAN 3

WEST MUSKINGUM 0

COSHOCTON 3

PHILO 1

RIVER VIEW 3

CROOKSVILLE 0

MEADOWBROOK 3

MAYSVILLE 0

JOHN GLENN 3

MORGAN 0