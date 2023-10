Local Scores 10/2

BOYS SOCCER:

ZANESVILLE 5

SHERIDAN 2

HEATH 9

MARION-FRANKLIN 0

GIRLS SOCCER:

MOUNT VERNON 4

MAYSVILLE 0

JOHN GLENN 2

DOVER 1

VOLLEYBALL:

NEWARK CATHOLIC 3

SHERIDAN 2

The Green Wave win in the final set 15-13. Sheridan loses their third game of the season.

NEW LEXINGTON 3

JOHNSTOWN MONROE 1

CROOKSVILLE 3

BERNE UNION 1