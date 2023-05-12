Local Scores 5/11

SOFTBALL

MEADOWBROOK 9

BELLAIRE 0

The Lady Colts are sectional champs and are advancing to the districts.

TRI-VALLEY 7

WEST MUSKINGUM 5

CROOKSVILLE 7

MAYSVILLE 2

BASEBALL

TRI-VALLEY 10

WEST MUSKINGUM 0

The Scotties stole four bases in the win. Hansel Holmes picked up two knocks and pitched three scoreless innings.

MAYSVILLE 7

CROOKSVILLE 3

The Panthers scored a combined 5 runs in the first two innings to jump off to an early lead and coasted the rest of the way.

CAMBRIDGE 10

MORGAN 0

Garrett Carpenter threw a complete game shutout for the Bobcats.

EAST KNOX 7

COSHOCTON 2

Redskins are off until Monday’s sectional opener against Bellaire.