Local Scores 5/11

Dylan Kerns,
Baseball Scoreboard: Americans Eliminated, Guernsey Valley Wins Twice

SOFTBALL

MEADOWBROOK 9
BELLAIRE 0

The Lady Colts are sectional champs and are advancing to the districts.

TRI-VALLEY 7
WEST MUSKINGUM 5

CROOKSVILLE 7
MAYSVILLE 2

BASEBALL

TRI-VALLEY 10
WEST MUSKINGUM 0

The Scotties stole four bases in the win. Hansel Holmes picked up two knocks and pitched three scoreless innings.

MAYSVILLE 7
CROOKSVILLE 3

The Panthers scored a combined 5 runs in the first two innings to jump off to an early lead and coasted the rest of the way.

CAMBRIDGE 10
MORGAN 0

Garrett Carpenter threw a complete game shutout for the Bobcats.

EAST KNOX 7
COSHOCTON 2

Redskins are off until Monday’s sectional opener against Bellaire.

