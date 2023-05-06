Local Scores 5/5

BASEBALL

ROSECRANS 4

MAYSVILLE 3

NEW LEXINGTON 6

WEST MUSKINGUM 3

The Panthers scored four runs in the sixth inning.

PHILO 6

JOHN GLENN 5

The Muskies scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth but came up just short on the comeback.

DOVER 5

TRI-VALLEY 2

GRANVILLE 13

ZANESVILLE 0

SOFTBALL

WEST MUSKINGUM 15

NEW LEXINGTON 7

The Lady Tornadoes are MVL small school champs.

JOHN GLENN 7

PHILO 0

Sydney Marshall threw a complete game shutout with seven strikeouts for John Glenn.

CROOKSVILLE 8

MEADOWBROOK 6

The Colts committed 4 errors in the loss.

DOVER 10

TRI-VALLEY 0

COSHOCTON 7

ROSECRANS 3

COSHOCTON 19

ROSECRANS 8

Coshocton gets two wins on the night improving to 3-16 on the year.