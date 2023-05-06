Local Scores 5/5
BASEBALL
ROSECRANS 4
MAYSVILLE 3
NEW LEXINGTON 6
WEST MUSKINGUM 3
The Panthers scored four runs in the sixth inning.
PHILO 6
JOHN GLENN 5
The Muskies scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth but came up just short on the comeback.
DOVER 5
TRI-VALLEY 2
GRANVILLE 13
ZANESVILLE 0
SOFTBALL
WEST MUSKINGUM 15
NEW LEXINGTON 7
The Lady Tornadoes are MVL small school champs.
JOHN GLENN 7
PHILO 0
Sydney Marshall threw a complete game shutout with seven strikeouts for John Glenn.
CROOKSVILLE 8
MEADOWBROOK 6
The Colts committed 4 errors in the loss.
DOVER 10
TRI-VALLEY 0
COSHOCTON 7
ROSECRANS 3
COSHOCTON 19
ROSECRANS 8
Coshocton gets two wins on the night improving to 3-16 on the year.