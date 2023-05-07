Local Scores 5/6
BASEBALL
WEST MUSKINGUM 4
ZANESVILLE 3
MORGAN 11
CALDWELL 3
Logan Niceswanger and Seth Miller had a 3 hit days for Morgan and driving in 3 combined runs.
INDIAN VALLEY 4
COSHOCTON 0
Indian Valley scored two runs in the first inning which helped spark momentum the rest of the way.
MILLERSPORT 1
ROSECRANS 0
SOFTBALL
JOHNSTOWN-MONROE 7
WEST MUSKINGUM 0
Lady Tornadoes suffer only their second loss since April 11th. West M is now 15-5 on the year.
MORGAN 15
FISHER CATHOLIC 5
Blair Clawson led Morgan to victory driving in five runs. She went 3 for 4 at the dish and smacked 2 home runs.
NEWARK 8
TRI-VALLEY 1
MOUNT VERNON 9
TRI-VALLEY 5