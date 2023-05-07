Local Scores 5/6

BASEBALL

WEST MUSKINGUM 4

ZANESVILLE 3

MORGAN 11

CALDWELL 3

Logan Niceswanger and Seth Miller had a 3 hit days for Morgan and driving in 3 combined runs.

INDIAN VALLEY 4

COSHOCTON 0

Indian Valley scored two runs in the first inning which helped spark momentum the rest of the way.

MILLERSPORT 1

ROSECRANS 0

SOFTBALL

JOHNSTOWN-MONROE 7

WEST MUSKINGUM 0

Lady Tornadoes suffer only their second loss since April 11th. West M is now 15-5 on the year.

MORGAN 15

FISHER CATHOLIC 5

Blair Clawson led Morgan to victory driving in five runs. She went 3 for 4 at the dish and smacked 2 home runs.

NEWARK 8

TRI-VALLEY 1

MOUNT VERNON 9

TRI-VALLEY 5