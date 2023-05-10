Local Scores 5/9
BASEBALL
TRI-VALLEY 9
MAYSVILLE 2
COSHOCTON 8
MORGAN 3
Raiders committed 5 errors in the loss.
GARAWAY 7
RIVER VIEW 1
Mack Wilson went 2 for 2 at the plate for the Black Bears and drove in the lone run.
ROSECRANS 6
MILLER 4
The Bishops scored 5 runs on 2 outs in the 6th inning.
LICKING HEIGHTS 7
ZANESVILLE 2
SOFTBALL
MINFORD 5
CROOKSVILLE 3
Ceramics season comes to an end with the sectional loss.
TRI-VALLEY 18
MAYSVILLE 2
Ally Peterson and Raegan Smith hit home runs in the big win for the Lady Dawgs.
MORGAN 12
COSHOCTON 0
Raiders swiped 4 bases in the win. Raya and Myka Augenstein pitched a combined no-hitter.