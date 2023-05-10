Local Scores 5/9

Dylan Kerns,
Baseball & Softball All Star Teams Released

BASEBALL

TRI-VALLEY 9
MAYSVILLE 2

COSHOCTON 8
MORGAN 3

Raiders committed 5 errors in the loss.

GARAWAY 7
RIVER VIEW 1

Mack Wilson went 2 for 2 at the plate for the Black Bears and drove in the lone run.

ROSECRANS 6
MILLER 4

The Bishops scored 5 runs on 2 outs in the 6th inning.

LICKING HEIGHTS 7
ZANESVILLE 2

 

SOFTBALL

MINFORD 5
CROOKSVILLE 3

Ceramics season comes to an end with the sectional loss.

TRI-VALLEY 18
MAYSVILLE 2

Ally Peterson and Raegan Smith hit home runs in the big win for the Lady Dawgs.

MORGAN 12
COSHOCTON 0

Raiders swiped 4 bases in the win. Raya and Myka Augenstein pitched a combined no-hitter.

 

