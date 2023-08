Local Scores 8/17

FOOTBALL

Philo 28

Athens 13

Talon Preston had four touchdowns in the win for the Electrics.

West Muskingum 48

Lakewood 28

The Tornadoes got a huge game from Rashid Sesay who finished with five touchdowns (tied school record).

INDIAN CREEK 35

CAMBRIDGE 25

SOCCER

BOYS

TRI-VALLEY 8

HEATH 1

GIRLS

JOHN GLENN 2

TRI-VALLEY 0

WESTERVILLE NORTH 3

NEWARK 1