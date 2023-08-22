Local Scores 8/21

BOYS SOCCER

NEW LEXINGTON 3

SHERIDAN 2

Conner Spicer scores twice for the Panthers. Coltin Collins scores the game winning penalty kick goal with 7:15 left in the game.

HEATH 4

BISHOP ROSECRANS 3

Grady Labishak had two goals in the loss for Rosecrans. Evan Tolliver also scored.

GIRLS SOCCER

BISHOP ROSECRANS 5

HEATH 0

SHERIDAN 7

NEW LEXINGTON 0

Mikenna Schiele scored four goals in the win for the Lady Generals. They improve to 2-0.

PHILO 3

MAYSVILLE 1

Philo got goals from Sophia Saunders, Victoria Ligon, Avery Mahon. Nattalee Jarrett, Lia Unger, and Hannah Foster picked up assists. The Lady Electrics open the new year with a win.

WEST MUSKINGUM 3

MORGAN 3

Grace Caton, Debra Allen, and Allison Latier had goals. Lady Tornadoes are 1-0-1 on the year.