Local Scores 8/22

VOLLEYBALL:

MEADOWBROOK 3

TRI-VALLEY 2

The Scotties won sets 1 and 3. Meadowbrook won sets 2, 4, and 5.

SHERIDAN 3

NEW LEXINGTON 1

Dylan Fox was 22/24 on serves with 7 kills and 3 aces for the Lady Generals.

JOHN GLENN 3

COSHOCTON 1

RIVER VIEW 3

WEST MUSKINGUM 0

PHILO 3

CROOKSVILLE 0

Electrics win set one 25-17, the second set 25-18, and the third 25-22.

UTICA 3

ZANESVILLE 0

BOYS SOCCER:

JOHN GLENN 3

TRI-VALLEY 1

MORGAN 2

WEST MUSKINGUM 1