Local Scores 8/23

GIRLS SOCCER:

ZANESVILLE 5

LAKEWOOD 4

Reyna Dalton made 7 saves, Rylee McCuen scored two goals in win.

SHERIDAN 4

TRI-VALLEY 2

PHILO 3

LOGAN 2

Victoria Ligon had a hat trick in the win for Philo.

WEST MUSKINGUM 7

COSHOCTON 0

Alison Latier had a four goal night for the Lady Tornadoes.