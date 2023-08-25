Local Scores 8/24

BOYS SOCCER:

PHILO 2

MORGAN 0

Andrew VanMeter and Gage Wickham had the goals for Philo.

WEST MUSKINGUM 4

COSHOCTON 4

Tornadoes are 2-2-1 on the year.

RIVER VIEW 3

JOHN GLENN 1

VOLLEYBALL:

JOHN GLENN 3

PHILO 1

Philo won the third set. The others belonged to John Glenn.

NEW LEXINGTON 3

WEST MUSKINGUM 0

Tornadoes won the first set 25-9, second set 25-19, and the third set 25-22.

SHERIDAN 3

RIVER VIEW 0

MEADOWBROOK 3

CROOKSVILLE 0

Colts win first set 25-9, second set 25-8, and the third set 25-5.

HEATH 3

UTICA 0