Local Scores 8/24
BOYS SOCCER:
PHILO 2
MORGAN 0
Andrew VanMeter and Gage Wickham had the goals for Philo.
WEST MUSKINGUM 4
COSHOCTON 4
Tornadoes are 2-2-1 on the year.
RIVER VIEW 3
JOHN GLENN 1
VOLLEYBALL:
JOHN GLENN 3
PHILO 1
Philo won the third set. The others belonged to John Glenn.
NEW LEXINGTON 3
WEST MUSKINGUM 0
Tornadoes won the first set 25-9, second set 25-19, and the third set 25-22.
SHERIDAN 3
RIVER VIEW 0
MEADOWBROOK 3
CROOKSVILLE 0
Colts win first set 25-9, second set 25-8, and the third set 25-5.
HEATH 3
UTICA 0