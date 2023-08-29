Local Scores 8/28

GIRLS SOCCER:

BISHOP ROSECRANS 5

WEST MUSKINGUM 3

Lady Bishops win their fourth consecutive game. They have scored five or more goals in every game during the win streak.

SHERIDAN 6

LAKEWOOD 2

Lady Generals scored two goals in the first half and four in the second. Sheridan improves to 4-0.

RIDGEWOOD 3

HEATH 1

RIVER VIEW 8

HARRISON CENTRAL 0

Black Bears remain undefeated at 4-0.

VOLLEYBALL:

SHERIDAN 3

JONATHAN ALDER 0

FAIRFIELD UNION 3

ZANESVILLE 0

SHENANDOAH 3

CALDWELL 0

Lady Skins fall to 4-1 after losing their first game of the season.