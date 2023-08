Local Scores 8/29

BOYS SOCCER:

JOHN GLENN 2

SHERIDAN 0

TRI-VALLEY 3

MORGAN 0

MAYSVILLE 4

COSHOCTON 1

Wyatt Mynes set the Maysville school record for goals scored.

WEST MUSKINGUM 1

PHILO 0

Brayden Hess scored the lone goal of the game.

DOVER 10

ROSECRANS 2

VOLLEYBALL:

SHERIDAN 3

MAYSVILLE 0

MORGAN 3

CROOKSVILLE 0

TRI-VALLEY 3

JOHN GLENN 0

MEADOWBROOK 3

WEST MUSKINGUM 0

RIVER VIEW 3

PHILO 0

NEW LEXINGTON 3

COSHOCTON 1