Local Scores 9/11

GIRLS SOCCER:

FAIRFIELD UNION 4

BISHOP ROSECRANS 0

TRI-VALLEY 6

INDIAN VALLEY 0

Scotties scored four goals in the second half. They have now won two games in a row.

MORGAN 4

NEW LEXINGTON 2

Both teams were looking for their first wins of the season. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime before a big scoring barrage occurred in the second half.

LICKING VALLEY 2

PHILO 1

Electrics held a lead at half, but gave up two unanswered goals in the second half.

VOLLEYBALL:

PHILO 3

FORT FRYE 0

(25-22, 25-18, 25-19)

INDIAN VALLEY 3

TRI-VALLEY 2