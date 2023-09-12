Local Scores 9/11

Dylan Kerns,
GIRLS SOCCER:

FAIRFIELD UNION 4
BISHOP ROSECRANS 0

TRI-VALLEY 6
INDIAN VALLEY 0

Scotties scored four goals in the second half. They have now won two games in a row.

MORGAN 4
NEW LEXINGTON 2

Both teams were looking for their first wins of the season. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime before a big scoring barrage occurred in the second half.

LICKING VALLEY 2
PHILO 1

Electrics held a lead at half, but gave up two unanswered goals in the second half.

 

VOLLEYBALL:

PHILO 3
FORT FRYE 0

(25-22, 25-18, 25-19)

INDIAN VALLEY 3
TRI-VALLEY 2

