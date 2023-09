Local Scores 9/12

BOYS SOCCER:

TRI-VALLEY 5

PHILO 0

WEST MUSKINGUM 4

RIDGEWOOD 0

COSHOCTON 2

SHERIDAN 0

Redskins scored on a penalty kick and a last second goal.

JOHN GLENN 8

MAYSVILLE 1

VOLLEYBALL:

TRI-VALLEY 3

CROOKSVILLE 0

PHILO 3

WEST MUSKINGUM 1

SHERIDAN 3

MEADOWBROOK 1

Meadowbrook suffers first home loss in four years.

NEW LEXINGTON 3

JOHN GLENN 0

RIVER VIEW 3

MORGAN 1

JOHNSTOWN MONROE 3

ZANESVILLE 0

FISHER CATHOLIC 3

ROSECRANS 0