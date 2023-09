Local Scores 9/25

GIRLS SOCCER:

TRI-VALLEY 4

LICKING VALLEY 2

SHERIDAN 6

HEATH 2

Emily Malone and Kendall Harter had two goals each in the win. Sheridan will be back in action on Wednesday at Maysville.

VOLLEYBALL:

NEWARK 3

HEATH 0

(25-17, 25-23, 25-15)