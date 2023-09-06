Local Scores 9/5
BOYS SOCCER:
TRI-VALLEY 4
MAYSVILLE 2
The Panthers got off to an early two goal lead, but the Scotties came clawing back scoring four unanswered goals for the win.
COSHOCTON 3
NEW LEXINGTON 1
HEATH 4
SHERIDAN 0
Tyler Hudson had two goals for the Bulldogs.
RIVER VIEW 9
PHILO 0
BISHOP ROSECRANS 4
FISHER CATHOLIC 2
Grady Labishak collected a hat trick in the win for the Bishops. Connor Olney scored the other goal. Tizian Schmelzer picked up an assist in his season debut.
VOLLEYBALL:
SHERIDAN 3
PHILO 0
(25-11, 25-12, 25-15)
Jamisyn Stinson 13 digs, 10 kills, 1 block.
NEW LEXINGTON 3
MORGAN 0
JOHN GLENN 3
MAYSVILLE 0
(25-15, 25-16, 25-14)
Emma Briggs 13 kills, 3 aces, 15 digs, 2 blocks.
WEST MUSKINGUM 3
CROOKSVILLE 0
Lady Tornadoes get their first win of the season in straight sets.
MEADOWBROOK 3
COSHOCTON 0
(25-19, 25-16, 25-19)
NEWARK CATHOLIC 3
HEATH 0
(25-13, 25-13, 25-22)