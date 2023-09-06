Local Scores 9/5

BOYS SOCCER:

TRI-VALLEY 4

MAYSVILLE 2

The Panthers got off to an early two goal lead, but the Scotties came clawing back scoring four unanswered goals for the win.

COSHOCTON 3

NEW LEXINGTON 1

HEATH 4

SHERIDAN 0

Tyler Hudson had two goals for the Bulldogs.

RIVER VIEW 9

PHILO 0

BISHOP ROSECRANS 4

FISHER CATHOLIC 2

Grady Labishak collected a hat trick in the win for the Bishops. Connor Olney scored the other goal. Tizian Schmelzer picked up an assist in his season debut.

VOLLEYBALL:

SHERIDAN 3

PHILO 0

(25-11, 25-12, 25-15)

Jamisyn Stinson 13 digs, 10 kills, 1 block.

NEW LEXINGTON 3

MORGAN 0

JOHN GLENN 3

MAYSVILLE 0

(25-15, 25-16, 25-14)

Emma Briggs 13 kills, 3 aces, 15 digs, 2 blocks.

WEST MUSKINGUM 3

CROOKSVILLE 0

Lady Tornadoes get their first win of the season in straight sets.

MEADOWBROOK 3

COSHOCTON 0

(25-19, 25-16, 25-19)

NEWARK CATHOLIC 3

HEATH 0

(25-13, 25-13, 25-22)