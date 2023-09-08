Local Scores 9/7

Dylan Kerns,
Sports

BOYS SOCCER:

WEST MUSKINGUM 7
SHERIDAN 1

ATHENS 3
ROSECRANS 3

Grady Labishak followed up his impressive performance with a two goal night for the Bishops.

ZANESVILLE 3
LAKEWOOD 3

HILAND 3
TRI-VALLEY 3

 

GIRLS SOCCER:

TRI-VALLEY 9
MAYSVILLE 0

PHILO 2
RIVER VIEW 0

JOHN GLENN 12
MORGAN 1

Riley Zamensky had four goals in the win for John Glenn.

COSHOCTON 1
NEW LEXINGTON 1

SHERIDAN 1
WEST MUSKINGUM 1

Five ties between both boys and girls soccer on the night.

 

VOLLEYBALL:

MEADOWBROOK 3
NEW LEXINGTON 1

Lady Colts win the game that could have a big say in the finish for the MVL small school division. Meadowbrook improves to 7-0 on the year.

SHERIDAN 3
TRI-VALLEY 1

COSHOCTON 3
CROOKSVILLE 0

PHILO 3
MAYSVILLE 1

RIVER VIEW 3
JOHN GLENN 1

