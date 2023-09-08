Local Scores 9/7

BOYS SOCCER:

WEST MUSKINGUM 7

SHERIDAN 1

ATHENS 3

ROSECRANS 3

Grady Labishak followed up his impressive performance with a two goal night for the Bishops.

ZANESVILLE 3

LAKEWOOD 3

HILAND 3

TRI-VALLEY 3

GIRLS SOCCER:

TRI-VALLEY 9

MAYSVILLE 0

PHILO 2

RIVER VIEW 0

JOHN GLENN 12

MORGAN 1

Riley Zamensky had four goals in the win for John Glenn.

COSHOCTON 1

NEW LEXINGTON 1

SHERIDAN 1

WEST MUSKINGUM 1

Five ties between both boys and girls soccer on the night.

VOLLEYBALL:

MEADOWBROOK 3

NEW LEXINGTON 1

Lady Colts win the game that could have a big say in the finish for the MVL small school division. Meadowbrook improves to 7-0 on the year.

SHERIDAN 3

TRI-VALLEY 1

COSHOCTON 3

CROOKSVILLE 0

PHILO 3

MAYSVILLE 1

RIVER VIEW 3

JOHN GLENN 1