Local Softball Scores 4/29

GAME 1

SHERIDAN 6

WESTFALL 1

GAME 2

SHERIDAN 6

WESTFALL 1

In the games, Cora Hall had four hits including two home runs. Avery Mueller and Montana O’Brien both had three hits with a home run each as well.

GAME 1

MEADOWBROOK 9

BUCKEYE TRAIL 1

Addy Sinchina got a win in the circle and hit a home run in game 1.

GAME 2

MEADOWBROOK 7

BUCKEYE TRAIL 6

The Colts scored the go ahead run in the ninth inning of game 2 and it proved to be the winning run,

GAME 1

NEW LEXINGTON 7

FAIRFIELD UNION 4

GAME 2

FAIRFIELD UNION 14

NEW LEXINGTON 3

Jayden Allen recorded her 100th career hit in top of the 4th inning in the game 2 loss.