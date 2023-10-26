Lois Stoots

Lois Carol Stoots, 88, of Nashport, Ohio died Tuesday morning, October 24, 2023 at Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio.

Lois was born June 19, 1935 in Newark, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Hubert and Olive E. (McKee) Claypool and a 1953 graduate of Hanover-Toboso High School. Lois was Presbyterian by faith and a long-time member of the Hanover Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed sewing and going to lunch with her high school classmates. Lois adored her dog, Colt, whom she rescued from the Licking County Humane Society. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are her children; two sons, Donald (Crystal) Stoots of Roanoke, VA, David (Janita) Stoots of Westerville; two daughters, Carol (Brent) Hall of Nashport and Brenda (Steve Proffit) Stoots of Johnstown; nine grandchildren, Jonathan (Addison) Stoots, Danielle (Spencer) Graves, Stephanie (Dustin) Quick, Lindsay Tanner, Hunter Hall, Hayli Hall, Darian Proffit, Mikayla Proffit, and Jeremiah Stoots; two great grandchildren, Reagan Quick and Wyatt Shaffer; son in-law Mike Tanner and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, George L. Stoots, whom she married October 4, 1958 and who died June 12, 2006, a daughter, Diana Tanner and a grandson, Jordan Stoots.

Friends and family may call from NOON to 1:00 P.M. on Monday, October 30, 2023 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M., October 30, 2023 at the funeral home with Reverend Heather Thum-Gerber officiating.

Lois will be laid to rest next to her husband, George, in Smith Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Licking County Humane Society.