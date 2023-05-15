Louis Smith

Louis E. Smith Jr., 87, of Zanesville, died on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at his home. He was born April 29, 1936, in Euclid, Ohio, a son of the late Louis E. and Hazel M. Barnhouse Smith. He enjoyed watching television and being on his computer. Louis served his country in the United States Army and delivered mail for the United States Postal Service in Kimbolton, Ohio.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jessie J. (Dilley) Smith whom he married on October 15, 1960; a sister, Linda Mayo; a brother, Ronald A. (Leslee) Smith; two sister in laws, Nancy Eakin and Pat Jones; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Louis is preceded in death by a sister, Josephine Smith.

Friends and family may call from 10:00 A.M. till time of service at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE ZANESVILLE with Jim Clegg officiating. Graveside services will take place Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at Creighton Ridge Cemetery, Lower Salem, Ohio, where Louis will be laid to rest with full military honors accorded to him by the United States Army.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit: www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com