Mack Wickham

Mack Edward Wickham, 35 of Zanesville, passed away surrounded by his loved ones after sustaining injuries from an auto accident.

He was born on January 8, 1988, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of Keith Wickham and Lois (Young) Wickham. Mack worked at Hilltop Salvage in Coshocton. He enjoyed taking care of his tarantulas and listening to music. In his spare time, he loved to be outdoors, fishing and having bonfires. He was always willing to lend a hand or help someone in need.

He is survived by his daughter, Alyssa Evans; mother, Lois (Young) Wickham; father, Keith Wickham; brothers, Keith and Jacob; sisters, Trisha and Jana; grandma, Emma Lou Gadd; special niece, Aaliyah; special cousin, Robbie Young; special friend, Nate Williams; aunts; Susie Young, Stephanie Taylor; uncles, Kevin Taylor, Neil Young, Larry (Dorothy) Wickham; and many other friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Mack and Phyllis Young; grandpa, Lawrence Wickham; uncles, Marcus Young and Leland Young.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday May 10, 2023, from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. Services will be held on Wednesday May 10, 2023, at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home with Rev. Darren Tolbert officiating. A dignified cremation will be held following services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to help cover funeral expenses.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

