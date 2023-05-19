Maple Avenue lane closures

Starting on Monday, May 22nd thru Friday, June 2nd, crews with the City of Zanesville will repair the roadway after new waterline installation near the intersection of Maple Avenue and Dresden Road.

At various times during the project, the north bound traffic of Maple Avenue will be restricted to one lane between McConnell Avenue and Dresden Road.

Also McConnell Avenue will be closed from Maple Avenue to Stanton Avenue.

Lane closures and traffic patterns will be posted with message boards, signs, and barrels.

Motorists should anticipate delays and use an alternate route if possible.

Please use caution when traveling thru work zones.

If you have any questions, please contact the City of Zanesville Water Division at 740-455-0631.