Margaret “Peggy” Martin

Margaret E. “Peggy” Martin, 80, of Zanesville, passed away on October 11, 2023, at 10:02 am at Genesis Hospital. Margaret was born August 25, 1943, in Zanesville, to Elva and Edward Gorley. Peggy is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Gary Martin; parents, Elva and Edward Gorley; daughter and son in law, Debbie (Byron) Hinds and Charlotte (Orville) Johnson.

Peggy leaves to cherish her memory, her children; Terry (Al) Bollinger, Troy (Maria) Brewer, Bill (Laury) Brewer and James Martin; stepchildren, Ann Burt, Harold (Tina) Brewer and Jan (Robert) Fleming; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; special friend, Joe Witcare; several great grand dogs; as well as several other friends and family.

Peggy loved to play BINGO. She also enjoyed going shopping and spending time with her family. Peggy will be missed by all that knew her. Per her wishes, cremation has been chosen. A celebration of life will be held in her honor at a later date. The family will announce on Facebook the day and time once it’s been determined. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.