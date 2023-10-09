Margaret Pennington

Margaret Frances Pennington, 82, formerly of Dresden, passed away Monday, October 9, 2023, at The Oaks at Northpointe. She was born September 21, 1941, in Bell Island, Newfoundland, Canada to the late James and Mary Ellen Tremblett Ashford. In her younger years, she was a lifeguard and enjoyed swimming. She worked as a waitress and her last place of employment was Red Lobster. Margaret enjoyed spending time tending to her flowers and vegetable garden, fishing, cooking and watching the hummingbirds. She was passionate about reading, enjoyed the company of her cats and dogs and always had a Pepsi in her hand.

Surviving are her daughters: Tanya (Jeff) Myers and Tiffiny (Matt) Montes; bonus children: Dusty (Laura) Drake and Sue (Jake) Marshall; brothers: Jack Ashford, Jim (Lorraine) Ashford, Brian Ashford, Bill Ashford and Felix Ashford; sisters: Genevieve Derkach, Anne (Rod) Delacourneuve and Patsy Ashford; six grandchildren: Amista (Nate) Wolfe, Tasha Pennington, Lauren (Branson) Ross, Bryce McLoughlin, Matthew Montes and Addison Montes; five great grandchildren: Trevor Pennington, Kelsey Lones, Alyvia Pletcher, Bransen Pennington and Dayten Ross.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Harley Pennington, a son Ted Pennington and her companion Donald Dowell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Muskingum County Animal Shelter, 1430 Newark Road, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE has the honor of serving the Pennington family.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.