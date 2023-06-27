Margaret “Scotty” Henderson

Margaret Scott “Scotty” Henderson, 82 of Zanesville passed away at 7:50 A.M. Monday, June 26, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born May 29, 1941, in Lookout, WV, the daughter of Thomas and Margaret Morrison Flint.

Scotty was a wonderful mother, mawmaw and friend that had the ability to make everyone around her feel special. She always made sure you were fed and had a drink in your hand, even if you were just stopping by to say hello. Scotty and Ron were quite the entertainers, especially when it came to parties on the patio. We know they are having fun in heaven right now. Scotty taught everyone around her to be compassionate, kind and nice to one another. Scotty never complained during her battle with cancer. She set examples that we will live by forever.

She is survived by her son Ron (Krissy) Henderson Jr; Daughters Tawna (Chris) Lyons and Toots (John) Howe; her grandchildren Ashley (Brian) Barritt, Beau (Val) Henderson, Doop Daniels and Devonee Daniels (Jonathon). Great grandchildren Sammy, Ellie and James Barritt; Lennox Mallory and Matthew Henderson; sisters Betty; Shelva; sisters-in-law Snookie Young; Debbie (Lisa) Henderson; brothers-in-law Davy Henderson; Dick Heimberger; many nieces and nephews; special friends Pam and Jeff Maxwell; Jim Witte.

Scotty was preceded in death by the love of her life Ron: her parents; sisters; Louise, Norma, and Boots, brother; Billy; sister-in-law Lillie Heimberger; brother-in-law Bob Young.

A dignified cremation will take place and no services will be held. A celebration of life service will be held later.

If Scotty were with us, she would want you to hug your children and the dearest to you, tell them you love them and always as she would say,”Be Nice”.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Scotty’s family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.