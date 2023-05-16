Maria Mayle

On May 14, 2023, Maria Concepcion Mayle passed away surrounded by family at the age of 67 after her long battle with COPD. In spite of her illness, she was full of life and brought laughter to many throughout her lifetime.

From learning to Speak English to graduating from Kent State University with a Master’s Degree in Criminal Psychology her intellect and sense of humor left a lasting impression on everyone she met along the way. As the former PHP Coordinator for Pomegranate, many remember her passionate work and creativity.

Although a native of Madrid, Spain Maria was well known for her passion for Democracy. Author and administrator of Maria’s Blue Cave, she passionately expressed herself and her ideas through political blogging to thousands of followers. She never failed to share her political views and be an advocate for change.

Maria was preceded in death by her father Rafael Navarro, beloved grandmother Ascension Sanchez, and her fur companion of 16 years Sebastian.

Maria will be forever remembered by the love of her life and partner of 26 years Paul Mayle, her mother Concepcion Sanchez Navarro of Alicante, Spain, her 3 children David Clifton of Buffalo, OH, Samantha Newland of Cambridge, Oh, Champaigne Harris of Cambridge, OH, and 7 grandchildren Aaliyah Siddle, Amina Harris, Maya Harris, Alianna Arenas, Justyce Clifton, Malique Mayle, and Miguel Arenas. As well as, Toni Wilson, her best friend and sidekick of 40 years.

Maria’s Family would like to extend a special thank you to Doris Ford and her team at the Cambridge Heights apartment complex. Maria found joy and excitement in participating in the many activities and had a special place in her heart for the friendships she made there.

While Maria’s family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember Maria in a way that honors her spirit. Her Family invites family and friends to join them in bright attire to celebrate her Life at Christ our Light Parish, in Cambridge, OH on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Visitation will take place from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm with Mass and a meal to follow. The Farus Funeral Home of New Concord is caring for the Mayle family.

www.farusfh.com