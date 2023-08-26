Marilyn Labaki

Marilyn Kay Labaki, 88 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on August 25, 2023, at her residence.

She was born on April 9, 1935, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Merle John Williams and Mary (Bates) Williams. Marilyn volunteered for over 20 years at Genesis Hospice, was a set design director at Zaney Follies, and did sign work for Secrest Auditorium. She LOVED art. In her spare time, she enjoyed painting and her crafts.

She is survived by her 5 children: Sue Ann (Charles) Ashcraft, Dave A. (Denise) Labaki, Dan A. (Mary) Labaki, Sam E. Labaki, Stephen E. (Sally Jo) Labaki; sister, Linda (Darrell) Warne; grandchildren, Nacema “Nikki” (Joe) Summers, Whitney (David) Brown, Eric Labaki, Cassandra (Austin Miller) Labaki, Bridget (Andrew Pierce) Labaki, Stephen “Steph” Labaki, Heather (Brandon) Harris, Josh (Darci) Dusenbery, Erica (Ivan) Smith, Amber (Nick) Jarrett; great-grandchildren, Elliot Brown, Walker “Kai” Brown, Kassadee Jarrett, Kensley Harris, Maci Dusenbery, Laney Dusenbery, Layla Smith, Bentley Burr, Cataleya “Cali” Pierce, Delaina Rose Pierce, Mollee Jarrett, Natalee Jarrett; very special friend, Kathy Ferdinand of Barberton; several nieces, nephews, cousins; special friend and neighbor, Terri Laudenbacher.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Edward John Labaki; sister, Shirley Taylor; brother-in-law, Dr. Rev Eugene Taylor; several special friends; and special dog, Bandit.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday August 30, 2023, from 11:00 AM- 1:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. Services will be held on Wednesday August 30, 2023, at 1:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home with Chaplain Don Harris officiating. Burial will follow services at Mount Calvery Cemetery in Zanesville, Ohio.

The family would like to sincerely thank Theresa Cunningham and Shriver’s Hospice for all of their love and care for Marilyn.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Marilyn can be made to Shriver’s Hospice.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com