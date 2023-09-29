Marilyn Timberlake

Marilyn Louise Timberlake age 83, was born February 19, 1940, in Zanesville, OH. She was born to Ellen L. Martin and Marion Rush. Marilyn lived a full and vibrant life from beginning to end and touched the lives of many people along the way. She departed this life on September 26, 2023.

Marilyn was the eldest sister to William C. Rush SR (Bill), Larry Rush, Gary Rush, Tyrone Rush and Melony Rush.

Marilyn was a graduate of Lash High (Zanesville High School). She Retried from Lear Technology (Essex Wire) after many years of service. In her spare time Marilyn dedicated herself to cooking tasty meals. She was an avid dog lover. Marilyn enjoyed her soaps and old western films.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her father, Marion Rush; mother, Ellen Martin-Day; brother, William C. Rush and grandparents, Edith and William Martin.

She leaves to cherish her memory daughter Teddi (Lewis) Anderson, sons Billy (Colleen) Rush, Ernest Timberlake Jr.; grandchildren Kimberly Anderson, Kayla Mayle, Jamarr Rush, Jerrica Smith, Darrian Timberlake, Kenzie Puterbaugh, Danielle Dupler, Malaika Timberlake, Aleah Rush and Kaitlyn Roser; great grandchildren; niece, Patricia Smith; nephews, Greg Rush, and William C Rush Jr.; special cousins, Larry Micheal Beer, Michelle Moody, Susan Crosby as well as a host of other cousins, family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Her family celebrates that she is now at peace with Christ.

Cremation has been chosen and no services will be observed. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.

