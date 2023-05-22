Mark Inman

Mark Steven Inman

Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure.

Mark Steven Inman was born October 16,1956 to Elizabeth and Roger Inman in Zanesville, Ohio and died unexpectedly on November 18, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

Educated in Morgan County, Steve excelled in academics and sports becoming a record-breaking Morgan Raider basketball player known as “Slick”. Steve held a Bachelors degree in Chemistry from Marietta College and a Masters degree in Paper Science from Western Michigan University. He spent much of his career working in the polymer science and adhesive sales industries for American Cyanamid, Air Products and BF Goodrich Chemical Divisions, eventually forming Mesa Sales Inc. He had lived in New Jersey, Michigan and California prior to returning to Ohio. In McConnelsville he diligently worked as a member of the Morgan County Board of Education for whom he was instrumental in securing funding for new school buildings. He served as a city council member and a devoted community and church volunteer. An avid sports fan throughout his life, Steve was most devoted to “that team up North”. He enjoyed running marathons, bicycling, OHSAA refereeing, comedy and music. Steve loved his pets, especially Sophie.

Steve is survived by his lovingly devoted Mother, Elizabeth Ann Inman; siblings Sherry Stern (Jeffrey), New Albany, Ohio and Bill Inman (Nancy Lane), Malta, Ohio; Niece – Kristin Brower (Ben), Westerville, Ohio and their son Nixon Benjamin; Nephews – Brady Stern (Leigh) and their daughters Piper Ellis and Miller Remy, Chicago,IL ; Alexander Stern (Emily Pankosky), San Francisco, CA; Chris Duvall and his children Ahryan and Aliveah, McConnelsville and Casey Duvall (Beth), Gahanna, Ohio and their children Kaylee, Charlie and Milo. Steve is also survived by his former wife Cynthia Inman and her family including her adored grandchildren to whom Steve was affectionately known as “Pops”. Steve was preceded in death by his father and older sister Beth Ann Inman Duvall.

To honor his memory, his mother and family will hold a Celebration of Life service on June 3, 2023, at the Deavertown United Methodist Church, beginning at 12:00 Noon. The family will greet visitors one hour prior to the service, in the church sanctuary. Steve possessed the beauty of a simple and compassionate human heart. To pay tribute to Steve’s life and the gifts he shared, please offer an unsolicited, unexpected act of kindness in his name.