Mark Nauer

ZANESVILLE

Mark Frances Nauer, 65, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. He was born December 14, 1957, in Zanesville to the late Herman and Mary Fuller Nauer. Mark was a 1976 graduate of Tri Valley. He retired as a Superintendent from the City of Zanesville Street and Sanitation Department in 2011. He also worked at numerous golf courses. Mark enjoyed golfing, coaching his kids, vacationing in Myrtle Beach, basketball, camping and watching all Ohio State sports.

Surviving are his wife, Cindy Watson Nauer, who he married August 3, 1991; three children: David (Tasia) Nauer, Emily (Troy) Dunfee and Carly Nauer; two sisters: Dorothy Richards and Carol (Carmen) Wheeler; and five grandchildren: Hunter Nauer, Brynlee Nauer, Carter Dunfee, Sophia Dunfee and Emma Dunfee.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters: Patty Nauer and Teresa Rickeart.

Memorial contributions may be made to Muskingum Behavioral Health, Alcohol Recovery, 1127 West Main Street, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.

A memorial service will be held at 2PM Sunday, June 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 128 South Seventh Street, Zanesville, with Pastors Andrew Wilson and Larry Kudart officiating. A celebration of life will follow.

