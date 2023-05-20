Marlene Tyson

Marlene Louise Tyson, 82, of Norwich, Ohio passed away on Friday May 19, 2023 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House.

Marlene was born in Zanesville on April 16, 1941 to the late Ralph and Thelma Edwards Vore. She graduated from John Glenn High School and retired from Essex Wire/ Lear after 45 years of dedicated service. She was a member of Norwich Presbyterian Church and enjoyed word and number searches.

She is survived by two daughters: Darlene (Gary) Ballantine and Diana Jackson, 10 grandchildren: Veronica (Alton) Wells, Cory (Sarah) Ballantine, Jeffery (Amy) Ballantine, Elizabeth Ballantine, Rebekah Ballantine, Carrie (Josh) Jantzi, John (Sarah) Ballantine, Samuel Ballantine, Andrew Ballantine, and Kate Ballantine, 12 great-grandchildren: Ashton Wells, Kaylea, Jared, Daniel, RubyAnne, Esther, Alaina, Weston, Fiona, Christopher, Nyla, and Nadia Ballantine.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in her husband Clarence G. Tyson who passed away on March 6, 2013, sister Sandy Vore, and a son in law Colt Jackson.

Calling hours will be from 10am to 12 (Noon) on Wednesday May 24 at Norwich Presbyterian Church. Funeral be held at Noon with Pastor Kurt Winsley and Pastor Randolph White officiating. Burial will follow in Norwich Presbyterian Cemetery.

