Martha Miller

Martha J. Miller, 88, died on Thu. Sept 14, 2023, at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Oh.

She was born on August 1, 1935, in Zanesville, OH. Her parents were Hugh and Kathryn (Riley) Spiker of Dresden, Oh. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Dresden.

Her parents are gone and her husband, Harry E. Miller, died on Feb. 24, 2021. Her sister, Marjorie Bonifield passed away last year. Surviving are her daughters, Brenda (Richard) Headley and Beth (Rick) Ryall and son Tracy (Carla) Miller; four grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was a champion apple pie maker in 4H at the County Fair. She was a long-time member of the Eureka Club and life-long member of the Muskingum Presbyterian Church.

She was a homemaker in a military family and lived in several states and overseas in Japan but was happy to return home to Muskingum County.

We would like to thank the special people who helped her in her last years…

Per her wishes there will be no public service. Arrangements were entrusted to the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE.

