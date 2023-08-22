Mary Murphy

Mary Margaret Murphy , 84 of Zanesville died at 10:40 AM Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at the Helen Purcell Home following a short illness.

She was born on Tuesday, June 20, 1939 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of Francis “Frank” Yerman, who always called her “Queenie” and Margaret Wolfe Yerman.

Mary Margaret was a devout Catholic and devoted lifetime member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister for the homebound, organized funeral luncheons, a member of the Daughters of Isabella, the Rosary Altar Society, the Dominican Laity and volunteered at the rectory. Anyone that visited St. Thomas Parish knew Mary Margaret. In her earlier years, she worked at F. W. Woolworths and later at the St. Nicholas Cafeteria. Mary volunteered for Hospice, worked the Election Polls for many years and was a member of the Red Hatters. She enjoyed playing cards at the American Legion with family & friends but especially enjoyed spending time with her family, who meant the absolute most to her.

Mary Margaret is survived by three children, Sheila (John) Harper, Pamela (Todd) Mahle and Thomas (Amy) Murphy; six grandchildren, Chad (Yance) Fisher, Andrew (Amanda) Harper, Matthew (Mallory) Harper, Halie (Joe Richardson) Harper, Christopher Murphy and Logan Murphy; six great grandchildren, Regan, Rylie, Kinley, Stella, Avri and Jett; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and numerous cousins; sisters-in-law, Shirley & Betty Murphy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence “Larry” F. Murphy who passed June 1, 2022; a brother, Vincent Yerman; a half-brother, Richard “Dick” Wymer and a half-sister, Helen Jogerst.

Visitation will be held 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, August 25, 2023 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home with Funeral Mass celebrated at 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church with Father Stephen Ondrey as celebrant. Burial will conclude at the Mt. Olive Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Thomas Catholic Church or to Genesis Hospice.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Mary Margaret’s family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.