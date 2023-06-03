Mary Osborn

Mary Lou Osborn, 92, of Newark, Ohio entered the loving arms of Jesus Friday, June 2, 2023 at Licking Memorial Hospital, surrounded by family.

Born March 6, 1931 in Toboso, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late John William and Ollie Josephine (Nethers) Crawmer and a 1949 graduate of Hanover-Toboso High School. Mary was a woman of faith and a member of Bethel Apostolic Church. She had many hobbies that she enjoyed throughout her life including baking, gardening, sewing, and mowing her lawn. Mary was known for her apple pies, fried chicken, and sweet corn. She was a virtuous and dedicated woman who loved her family and God.

Surviving are two sons, Charles L. (Beth) Osborn of Nashport, Ohio and John W. (Patty) Osborn of Newark, Ohio; six grandchildren, Jeremy (Erin) Osborn, Kristen (Russ) Neighbarger, Angela Osborn, Matthew Osborn, Chelsa Corwin, and Heather (Troy) Frenton; ten great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews she cherished as her own.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Donald Lee Osborn whom she married May 12, 1951 and who died December 26, 2015; brothers, William Jacob Crawmer, Paul Edward Crawmer and a sister in-law, Norma Jean Crawmer.

Friends and family may call from 11:00am until the time of service at 1:00pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.

Funeral Services will be 1:00pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the funeral home with Pastor Cory Campbell and Brother Jeff Holman officiating. Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband in Hanover Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio or the Licking County Humane Society.

Rest in peace, Mary. You will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved you.