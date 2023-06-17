Mary Swope

Mary Gerber Swope, age 87, of Zanesville, OH passed peacefully on June 15, 2023. Mary was born on August 7, 1935 in Parkersburg, West Virginia to Clarence and Marie (Foust) Gerber, sister to Clarence Jr and Martha. A 1953 graduate of St. Mary’s high school, Mary attended the University of Maryland where she was an active member of Kappa Delta sorority. Mary earned a graduate degree in Physical Therapy from the School of Health and Rehabilitation, University of Pittsburgh. While there, Mary worked with Dr. Jonas Salk prior to development of the Polio vaccine and spent many of her adult years advocating for its eradication.

Mary began her 31 year career in Zanesville at Good Samaritan Medical Center as a Physical Therapist. In addition to serving as Vice President of Good Samaritan’s Rehabilitation Center, Mary was instrumental in the formation and development of American Health Resources, began the American Health Resource Medical Supply Company and her consulting firm, establishing leadership in the development and management of freestanding rehabilitation hospitals and hospital-based programs. Mary was involved with hospital accreditation with Joint Commission certification and appointed by Governor Dewine as an Ohio Rehabilitation Services Commissioner for 19 terms. Mary has served as past President of the national Commission for Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and the national Rehabilitation section of American Hospital Association She was the first woman to be honored by the American Hospital Association with the Brent England Award for Excellence in Rehabilitation Management for significant contributions to the delivery of medical services to people with disabilities.

Active in Zanesville through All Around Club, Assembly Club, Garden Club, Central Presbyterian Church, Zanesville Country Club, the Masterpiece group of Zanesville Art Center, Board of Trustees for Zanesville Day Nursery and was a Paul Harris fellow of the Zanesville Daybreak Rotary Club where she continued her Polio vaccine campaign for 27 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Marie (Foust) Gerber, her brother Clarence Gerber, Jr and husband of 57 years Robert J. Swope. She will be missed by daughter, Erin Swope Votaw and husband Trent Votaw of Greensboro, NC; Grandsons Lucas Kendall Votaw and Benjamin Russell Votaw of Greensboro, NC; sister, Martha Guinn, nephews Dr. Jay, Dr. Richard Gerber, Paul Cranston and niece Jill Rice of WV along with extended loving family.

A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her name to the Zanesville Animal Shelter Society, 1430 Newark Road, Zanesville, Ohio 43701. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com