Mary Wilcox

Mary Phyllis Wilcox, 92, of Dresden, died Friday morning, October 13, 2023, at her home.

Born May 18, 1931, in Newark, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Mary (Sebaugh) Lippincott. Phyllis loved her family, friends and enjoyed raising her eight children and husband, Bob. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church. Phyllis enjoyed going to the casinos, attending the Dresden Senior Center, playing cards, Bingo, and going out to eat.

Surviving are her children, Tim (Christie) Wilcox of Dresden, Kenny Wilcox of California, Amy Wilcox of Missouri, Nancy (Dave Blankenship) Christman of Dresden and Mindy (Bill) Maslowski of Texas; 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Connie Wilcox; a brother-in-law, James Wilcox; two sisters-in-law, Alice Guibao and Wanda Thornsley and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ira Wilcox, who died November 10, 2009; a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Wilcox; three sons, Denny, Gary, and Jeff Wilcox; a grandson, William Bill Wilcox; a granddaughter, Heidi Doyle; a great-grandson, Ira Mytchal Belcher; two sisters, Ruth Ann Greulich and Barbara Godhard and a brother, Walter “Bud” Lippincott.

The family would like to extend a warm heartfelt thank you to Becky at Genesis Hospice for giving their mother such excellent care.

Friends and family may call from 2:00pm–5:00pm, Sunday, October 15, 2023 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street, Dresden.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30AM, Monday, October 16, 2023, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 405 Chestnut Street, Dresden with Fr. Martin Ralko celebrant.

Phyllis will be laid to rest next to her husband, Bob, at Dresden Cemetery.