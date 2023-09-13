MaryBelle Cummings-Holbert

MaryBelle Cummings, 60 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on September 12, 2023, at her residence after a short battle with cancer.

She was born on November 19, 1962, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Phillip Glenn Holbert Sr. and Beverely Ann McCoid. Belle attended Zanesville High School. She worked for several years at Hardstone Pottery and later as a server at Tee Jay’s and Bob Evans in Zanesville. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and painting. Above all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Adam (Tabitha) Smith , Annette Smith, Tracie (Troy Culbertson) Porter, Chelsea Rivera, Kelli (Troy) Simmons; brother, Phillip (Susan) Holbert Jr., sisters, Sylvia (Henry Sr.) Evans, Rebecca (James) Durant; 29 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way; several nieces, nephews, cousins; uncles, Harley and Frank; aunt, Rose (Frank) Wright; and many special friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Charles Smith Jr.; nephew, Kyle Hiles; and special dog, Brownie.

Calling hours will be held on Friday September 15, 2023, 2:00 PM – 4:00 & 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. Services will be held on Saturday September 16, 2023, at 11:00 AM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home with Rev. Elizabeth Stoops. Following services, per Belle’s wishes, a dignified cremation will take place.

Delong-Baker-Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

