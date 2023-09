McIntire Road Closure

The Ohio Department of Transportation is closing a portion of McIntire Road this week.

McIntire Road under the Maple Avenue on ramp will be closed from 7pm Tuesday to 6AM Wednesday for a deck pour. The project is weather dependent.

The closure is part of the project to reconstruct Interstate 70 through the City of Zanesville and resurface I-70 between US 40 and SR 93.

The project also impacts 16 bridges in the area.