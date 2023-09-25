MCLS to Host Fall Harvest, Wrap-Up Party

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Muskingum County Library System is getting ready to host a fall harvest party.

On September 30, from 1 to 3 P.M. at Restoration Park the Library will be hosting their final harvest event of the year.

Those who sign up for the fall harvest party will get the opportunity to make carmel dipped apples and there will also be a Youth Services Librarian that will read a story to the children that attend.

Suzanne Helms, the Adult Services Manager at the John McIntire Library, said they wanted to host this wrap up party to not only bring the family together but also to shine a light on local resources.

“We really love to shine a light on the resources here in Muskingum County.” Helms said. “I personally have had wonderful experiences with caring individuals who want the best for our citizens. It’s also just an important thing to take care of ourselves, we want people to be aware of their own health and we want to help you find ways to adopt healthier lifestyles.”

The Library will also be hosting a water bath canning for beginners event on October 14th from 12 to 3 P.M.

Helms said the purpose being the canning event is to teach people how to preserve the food they worked so hard to grow.

“It’s about teaching people how to grow, harvest and then use what you have grown while having very minimal waste.” Helms said. “We want to teach people to waste less and to eat healthier.”

Registration is required for the Harvest Party as well as the canning event.

To register for both events, you can head to muskingumlibrary.org/events.