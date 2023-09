Melanie Foster

Melanie Dee Foster, 57, passed away on September 24, 2023. Melanie was born on January 30, 1966, to James and Mary (Milliner) Foster.

Melanie leaves to cherish her memory, her children; Bruce Moseley and Amanda Moseley; grandchildren, Bladen Moseley, Rayne Payton, Layken Moseley, Joselyn Moseley and Calland Moseley; siblings, Sherri White and Cindy Mack.

Per Melanie’s wishes cremation has been chosen and no services will be observed. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.