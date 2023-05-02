Melvin Gray III

Melvin R. Gray III, 55 of New Concord, passed away at his residence on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Melvin was born on September 22, 1967 in Cambridge, Ohio. He is the son of Melvin R. Gray Jr. and Bonnie J. (Evans) Kerns. Melvin worked as a team leader at Detroit Diesel in Cambridge and also for Lepi & Associates as a realtor. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and working on his house and garden. Above all, Melvin cherished the time he spent with his loving family. Melvin served his country in the US Army National Guard.

Melvin is survived by his wife, Jana L. (Burns) Gray, whom he married on March 16, 2014; his son, Jordan Gray ; his step-son, Austin (Taylor) Back; his grandchildren, Denni and Luca Back; his mother, Bonnie J. (Shine) Kerns; his father, Melvin R. Gray Jr; his sister, Jeannie (Ben) Gray-Carpenter; his step-brothers, Paul Kerns, Chuck Kerns, Joe Pierce, Jason Pierce, Jake Pierce, and Josh Pierce; his sister-in-law, Caryn Reynolds; his mother-in-law, Cheryl (Lee) Martin; his stepmother-in-law, Sharon Burns; his several nieces and nephews including, Brianna (Cole) Briggs, Sawyer (Megan) Burt and Noah Reynolds; his two great nieces, Millie and Finley; as well as his step-sister-in-law, Marilyn Davis.

Melvin is preceded in death by his stepmother, Nancy Gray; maternal grandparents, Harry and Helen Evans Sr; paternal grandparents, Melvin and Leota Gray Sr; and several aunts and uncles.

Visitations will be from 11 to 1 pm on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord. Funeral services will be at 1 pm on Thursday. Jimmy Sylvis will officiate the service. Melvin will be laid to rest in Guernsey Memory Gardens in Cambridge with full military honors provided by Guernsey County Veterans Council and the US Army Color Guard.

Following the cemetery service, family and friends are invited to the Cambridge Eagles #386, 1930 East Wheeling Avenue, Cambridge, Ohio.

www.farusfh.com