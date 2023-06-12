Michael Carsey

Michael Lon Carsey, 67, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Genesis Morrison House Hospice. Michael was born July 25, 1955 in Zanesville, son of the late Mervin and Mary Lou (Smith) Carsey. In addition to his parents, Michael is also preceded in death by two brothers, Richard “Rick” and Terry Carsey; and a nephew, Ricky Carsey.

Michael leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 18 years, Brenda K. (Binkley) Carsey; his beloved son, Michael Carsey; step-son, Jeremiah (Apryl) Thompson; step-grandchildren, Kayla and Colton Thompson; siblings, Mary Ellen (Raymond) Lawson and Brenda (Greg) Joseph; his special little buddy, Paizleigh; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; special pet cat, Ralph; and a host of other family and many friends.

Michael loved racing cars, which he did for a living for many years. He also loved trucking. Michael was a kind man who had a heart of gold. In his free time, Michael could be found at his “home away from home”, the East End Cafe. Michael was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

You may visit with the family Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Per Michael’s wishes, cremation will follow. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.