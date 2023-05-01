Michael Cover

Michael Charles Cover, 72, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023. Mike was born November 26, 1950 in Zanesville, Oh. Mike was the son of the late William Edward and June Eileen Cover. Mike is also preceded in death by his sister, Constance “Connie” Cover Smith Harriman; infant siblings; Grandparents, Lillian Grandstaff, Alonzo Brown, Ruth and Charles Cover; grandson, Drake Charles Cover.

Mike married Delma (Rossiter) Cover on October 1, 1977. The two went on to enjoy 45 wonderful years of marriage.

In addition to his loving wife, Mike is survived by his children; Darrick (Melissa) Cover of Zanesville, Scott (Christine) Cover of Zanesville, Wendy (Joshua) Cover Daniels of Morrow, Kelly (Ryan) Cover-Tam of Seattle, Josie (Chris Hodge) Cover of Zanesville; grandchildren Amanda, Sophie, Samuel, Anastasia, Aurora and Seraphina; special niece, Ashley (AJ) Sutton; nephews, David Smith Jr. and Dustin Smith; great nephews, Alan and Alex; and a host of other friends and family.

Mike had a passion for working with electronics. If he could not fix it, no one could. He loved to spend time with his family, especially traveling to Holden beach for vacation. Mike was very intelligent and was known to always know something about everything. His family considered him to be the smartest person they knew. Mike was a very funny and a genuine great person. He will be missed by all that knew him.

You may call on the family Thursday. May 4, 2023 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m., at Burrell Funeral Services, in Zanesville. Cremation will follow. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.