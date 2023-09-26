Michael Hill

Michael L. “Mike” Hill, 61 of Zanesville, died, Sunday, September 24, 2023, at his home following a sudden illness. He was born Sunday, September 2, 1962, in Zanesville, the son of Victor D. Hill and Sandra A. (Mayle) Burke

Mike worked for Competitive Staffing Agency in transportation. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge # 302, American Legion Post 29, Moose Lodge # 867, and Free & Accepted Masons of Ohio. Mike enjoyed playing golf, billiards and was an Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns Fan.

Mike is survived by one son, Tyler (Jessica) Hill; four grandsons, Ethan, Gage, Dylan and Dalton; two granddaughters, Mackenzie and Carley; two sisters, Melanie Masek and Shonda (Ted) Lowery; one brother, Kevin (Frankie) Hill; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews; and the mother of his child, Regina Wickline.

In addition to his mother and father, Mike was preceded in death by his stepfather, Russell Burke, who Mike considered to be his father.

Friends may call 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Thursday, September 28, 2023, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM, at the funeral home with Pastor John Sensabaugh officiating. Cremation will follow and burial will take place at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery. A wake to celebrate Mike’s life will be held at the Eagles Lodge, 1275 East Market Street, Zanesville, immediately following funeral services. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com