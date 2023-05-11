Michael Hoge

Michael Dean “Mike” Hoge 58 of Avondale passed away Wednesday May 3, 2023 after a long battle with heart disease.

Mike was born July 18, 1964 in Zanesville. He is the son of the late Dean and Eleanor Hoge. Along with his parents Mike was preceded in death by one brother, Roger “Dale” Miller and niece Erica Lynn Miller.

Mike loved the sport of bowling and was an avid fisherman. He loved to go boating as often as he could. Mike also enjoyed camping, most importantly he loved spending time with his family and friends that he has had since his childhood.

Mike is survived by his son James “Jamie” Hoge, fiancé Stacy Maine, daughter of his heart Jami Maine, sister Beverly (Jesse) Stouder, brother Bob (Jackie) Miller, nephew Rob (Jenni) Miller and their children Joe, Tyler and Jake, niece Cindy (Timmy) Lantz and their children, Ian and Cassidy and great nephews Luke, Nik and Brock.

Calling hours will be held at 12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m. on May 19th followed by a short service officiated by Pastor Marc Caton.

Caring cremation has already taken place and Mike’s ashes will be interred between his parents at Rose Hill Cemetery at a later date.

BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.