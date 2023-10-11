Michael Merew

Michael Merew, 76 of Philo, passed away peacefully at his home on October 10, 2023. Mike was born in Muskingum County on October 10, 1947. He is the son of the late Mark L. and Lois (Wilson) Merew. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Michael is survived by his son, Matthew (Aimee) Merew; two granddaughters, Olivia (Alex) Garcia and Samantha Merew; his brother, Milton Merew and his niece and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Michael is preceded in death by his wife, Shirlee A. Merew who passed away December 29, 2018.

In keeping with his wishes a caring cremation will take place and no services will be held. He will be laid to rest beside his wife in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.

The Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls is caring for the Merew family.

