Michael Wheeler

Michael Clifford Wheeler, 72, of Zanesville, passed away on August 30, 2023. Michael was born July 9, 1951, to Clifford and Elizabeth Wheeler.

Michael leaves to cherish his memory his children, Jacob Wheeler, Elizabeth Wheeler and Michael Wheeler.

Michael enjoyed going shovelhead fishing in his free time. Per Michaels wishes, cremation has been chosen and no services will be observed. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.