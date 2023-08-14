Michelle Starkey

Michelle D. Starkey, born on May 5, 1972, in California, passed away on August 11, 2023, in Zanesville, Ohio. Throughout her life, Michelle was characterized by her loving heart and selfless personality. She was always there for anyone who needed advice or comfort, and she made a significant impact on all those she encountered. As a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, she poured her heart into her family and was always ready with a warm smile, a comforting word, or a loving embrace. Her unwavering faith was an inspiration to those around her and a testament to her belief in the power of love and kindness. Michelle was an integral part of her workplace in Zanesville, where she served as a Supervisor at the Minimus Distribution Center. Outside of work, Michelle was a member of the House of Grace Church. Michelle was a devoted wife to her husband, Steve Starkey, and together they raised and cared for a large and loving family. She was the proud mother of her sons, Christopher Williamson, Zack (Jessica) Boring, Bryan Whissen, and Kyle (Carol) Whissen, and daughters, Jayme (Kyle) McCandless, Brandee (Brady) Burns, Kayla (Shawn) Jackson, Jenna Starkey, Maria (Arthur) Mickens, and Chloee Beach. Prior to her passing, Michelle was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley D. Wolfe, mother-in-law, Mary Starkey, her brother-in-law, Kevin Starkey, and her son-in-law, Jerrod Beach. She was also a beloved grandma to numerous grandchildren who were the light of her life. Michelle’s life was a testament to her faith-filled, loving, and selfless nature. Her legacy of love, kindness, and selflessness will live on in the hearts and minds of those she leaves behind. Her memory will forever be cherished by her husband, children, grandchildren, and all those who had the honor of knowing her. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, August 16, 2023, from 2pm -4pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 N. Main Street, Roseville, where funeral services will begin at 4pm with Pastor Joe Dunlap officiating. Following the service cremation will take place. You may sign the online register book, share a memory, or make a donation in Michelle’s honor at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com